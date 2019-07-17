Car crashes into children's party

Video

A family of 50 children and adults who had gathered for a children's party in the garden had a very lucky escape when a car crashed through the fence.

Miraculously nobody was injured as the car crossed the garden and struck the family home in Camberley, Surrey.

Kate and Ryan Jones, parents and owners of the property, are concerned that 'it could easily happen again' and are calling for safety measures to be installed on the B3411 Frimley Road.

Surrey County Council said that they will look at data on other collisions in case this highlights a way of making the highway safer.