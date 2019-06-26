Video

A jury has been shown CCTV footage of a man being stabbed on a train in what a barrister described as a "quick and frenzied attack".

The footage shows Lee Pomeroy and his son getting on a Guildford-to-London train at the same time as Darren Pencille.

The two men were seen arguing before they moved to another carriage, where the stabbing happened, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Pencille, 36, of Wilbury Road, Farnham, denies murdering 51-year-old Mr Pomeroy on the train on 4 January.

His barrister told the court Mr Pencille did not deny stabbing him but would be arguing that he was acting in self-defence.

The trial continues.