Fire damages part of 700-year-old Horley pub
A 700-year-old pub has been partially destroyed in a fire.
The Ye Olde Six Bells in Horley, Surrey, caught light just after 19:30 BST on 28 May and at least 20 firefighters were called to the scene.
About 50 people were evacuated from the pub.
The fire was put out at 22:50 BST.
Investigations continue into the cause, which is not believed to be suspicious.
29 May 2019
