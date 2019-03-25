Media player
Chobham Common fire: Large blaze engulfs nature reserve
A large fire has engulfed an area of heathland on the largest national nature reserve in the south east of England.
The blaze at Chobham Common in Surrey was discovered and reported by wildlife workers at about 11:30 GMT.
The fire service said about 40 firefighters were tackling the blaze, which was affecting about 30 hectares.
Surrey Wildlife Trust said: "Please stay safe and avoid the area until further notice."
