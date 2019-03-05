I've been made an African chief
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A teenager is made a chief of an African village

A teenager has been made a chief of an African village after raising £25,000 to build a clinic in Nigeria.

Seth Thomas, 18, from Guildford returned as guest of honour to open the building in Asso, Fadan Kagoma, which is named after him, and was surprised to be made a traditional tribal chief and paraded in front of villagers and dignitaries.

  • 05 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'Why shouldn't girls learn how to code?'