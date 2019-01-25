Cat owner gives park-goers paws for thought
Cat gives Ashtead dog-walkers paws for thought

A man takes his pedigree Bengal cat for walks in the local park.

Nick Harding harnesses two-year old Barry for strolls in Ashtead, Surrey.

But Barry does not walk to heel and prefers to dart off after birds.

