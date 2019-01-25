Media player
Cat gives Ashtead dog-walkers paws for thought
A man takes his pedigree Bengal cat for walks in the local park.
Nick Harding harnesses two-year old Barry for strolls in Ashtead, Surrey.
But Barry does not walk to heel and prefers to dart off after birds.
25 Jan 2019
