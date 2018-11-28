Ellie's award
Snowboarder Ellie Soutter wins posthumous award

Snowboarder Ellie Soutter was one of Great Britain's brightest prospects in the sport.

But Ellie, from Oxted, took her own life on her 18th birthday this summer.

Her achievements and legacy were honoured at this year's BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey Community heroes awards.

