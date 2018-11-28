Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Snowboarder Ellie Soutter wins posthumous award
Snowboarder Ellie Soutter was one of Great Britain's brightest prospects in the sport.
But Ellie, from Oxted, took her own life on her 18th birthday this summer.
Her achievements and legacy were honoured at this year's BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey Community heroes awards.
-
28 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-surrey-46359569/snowboarder-ellie-soutter-wins-posthumous-awardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window