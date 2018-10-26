Mum's allergy video shared 13,000 times

Video

Anna Gillard's 12-year-old daughter Chloe, has life-threatening allergies which have led to several scares.

In an effort to make people more aware about anaphylactic shocks her mum published a video on Facebook which has since been shared 13,000 times.

In the video she describes what the symptoms of anaphylaxis are and how to treat them.

The family, who are from Camberley in Surrey, are considering making more videos after the overwhelmingly positive response they received, in order to keep allergy advice in the public eye.