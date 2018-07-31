Media player
Ellie Soutter: Snowboarder's father criticises pressure on athletes
The father of British snowboarder Ellie Soutter who died on her 18th birthday has called for more support for young athletes coping with the pressure of top-level sport.
Tony Soutter told BBC South East he had lost his best friend, his "total buddy" and his rock.
UK Sport said it was working with partners to provide appropriate support for athletes.
31 Jul 2018
