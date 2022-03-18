A robotic "dog" and a drone are being used to survey buildings that are off-limits at a nature reserve, because they were once used for Cold War weapons testing.

The buildings are being scanned at Orford Ness in Suffolk in order for them to be captured for future generations, with the threat of the sea ever lingering.

Russell Clement, from the National Trust, said: "These buildings are completely inaccessible but really, really important. They're going to be lost to the sea eventually."

