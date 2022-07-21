A conservationist said snorkelling in rivers allows her to get closer to wildlife than is possible anywhere else.

Nicola Crockford works for the RSPB but spends her spare time exploring underwater in the East of England, including the Rivers Nar and Heacham in Norfolk, the Cam near Cambridge and the Lark, near her home in Suffolk.

She said: "During lockdown, I discovered the complete joy of snorkelling in rivers. You're just completely absorbed by this world and the fish look at you eye-to-eye through your mask."

The Outdoor Swimming Society advises people to seek expert medical advice before swimming, especially in winter, if they have a heart condition, high blood pressure, asthma or are pregnant.

Ms Crockford has been critical of the quality of river water in England and said she found zero visibility when swimming in the Cam.