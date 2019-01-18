A lamb whose back legs stopped working shortly after birth has been given a walking frame with wheels to stay mobile.

Winnie was treated for a suspected spinal abscess after joining a flock that keeps the grass short at All Saints' and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield, Suffolk.

When this failed to help, a charity that normally provides wheels for dogs with mobility problems stepped in to help.

She is unlikely to join the rest of the flock roaming around the church grounds but will instead support projects that help children through bonding with animals.