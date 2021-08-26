A record-breaking 15-year-old glider pilot is hoping to inspire more women to take to the skies.

Sienna was 14 when she took her first solo flight in May, breaking her Suffolk club's age record and becoming one of the youngest pilots in the UK.

Only 7% of glider pilots in the UK are female and Sienna hopes to change that by pursuing a career in aviation in the future.

Instructor Dave King, at Rattlesden Gliding Club, said: “Nothing's going to stand in her way. She's a good ambassador for the sport and for women gliding, and for the club."