A special guest at this year's Latitude festival said the event would help to highlight local food produce.

Emma Freud and her husband, renowned screenwriter and film director Richard Curtis, will be showing off their culinary skills by hosting a meal at the event at Henham Park near Southwold.

She said: "It'll probably be the best meal that's ever been served in this county. It's a real orgy of Suffolk food for 300 people."

Mr Curtis, who has a home at nearby Walberswick, is to be guest chef at the weekend event, which runs from 20 to 23 July.