A man caught kicking a dog during a walk past a house with a doorbell camera has been sentenced.

The footage showed Cameron Quilter, 24, appearing to trip over the animal before kicking it.

The dog is then heard yelping after the incident in the Northfield View estate in Stowmarket, Suffolk on 3 March.

Quilter, of Golding Way in the town, admitting causing unnecessary suffering to an animal at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich and was given a 12-month community order and told to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.