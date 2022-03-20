A woman who lost her Instagram account to hackers has thanked thousands of strangers who have got behind her new one.

Nikki Golding, 36, from Ipswich thought her business was finished after she received zero orders for her children's clothing firm.

Her Instagram account was hacked and disabled but her new account has gained 70,000 followers after she went viral with a tearful video.

"It has kept my business going. It just goes to show that kindness can conquer all," she said.