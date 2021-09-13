Drone pictures captured the moment a container ship, said to be the largest in the world, arrived into port.

MSC Loreto docked at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk for the first time just before 01:00 BST.

Aerial footage by Jeff Welch showed the ship arriving at night, having been delayed slightly by a brisk breeze.

The Port of Rotterdam, where it recently docked, said it had a capacity of 24,346 TEU (20ft equivalent units), making it the world's biggest container vessel.