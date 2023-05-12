CCTV pictures captured the moment sudden, strong winds from a funnel cloud tore through a storage company's yard.

Mattresses and other heavy objects were tossed into the air, damaging a car and narrowly missing staff at Filing Fortress in Horham in Suffolk.

Owner Stuart McBurney said: "That was brutal. I've never experienced anything like it. It felt like an eternity."

Funnel clouds are formed when winds converge, causing spin in the lower levels of the atmosphere.