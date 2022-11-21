A farm run by TV presenter Jimmy Doherty has welcomed the arrival of seven baby capybaras.

The mammals, native to South America, were born at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park in Wherstead, near Ipswich.

Wildlife ranger Emily Orchard said: "I'd love to name them after the Seven Dwarfs because I think that would be absolutely perfect."

The working farm and visitor attraction was originally set up in 2002 to try to preserve the Essex pig breed, but has since expanded to feature species including wallabies, tapir and lemur.

