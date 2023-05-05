A Conservative MP for Thurrock has admitted it was a tough night for her party despite holding on to control of the borough's council.

The Tories hold a slim majority of two councillors, having lost three seats, including those held by leader Mark Coxshall and former Tory cabinet member for finance Shane Hebb.

The backdrop to the election in Thurrock includes the authority being about £1.5bn in debt and having a new managing director commissioner appointed by the government.

MP Jackie Doyle-Price said: "We've had very financially challenging circumstances in Thurrock. They've crystallised on our watch, so, naturally, the electorate have given us a beating."