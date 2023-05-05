Both the Labour and Conservative leaders on Ipswich Borough Council said they were happy with their local election results.

Labour has held control of the authority, taking one seat from the Conservatives.

Conservative Liz Harsant lost the seat she had held in Holywells for 22 years to Labour's Cathy Frost.

David Ellesmere, leader of the Labour group, said: "I have never heard so many people say 'I used to vote Conservative and I'm never going to do so again'.

Ian Fisher, leader of the Conservative group said: "I think it's been a good evening for us when set against the national polls. On the doorstep we got quite a good reaction "