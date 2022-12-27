A drummer has spoken of his pride at adding to the positive atmosphere around Ipswich Town.

Tractor Boys fan Nathan Parris is regularly seen at Portman Road on match days, surrounded by fellow fans singing and chanting.

The club is second in the League One table and is fighting for automatic promotion to the Championship.

He said: "I'm quite proud to be a fan at the moment, helping with the atmosphere and hopefully seeing some glory at the end of the season."