A woman who turned her garden into an allotment to help those struggling to feed themselves has been left "heartbroken" after it was sabotaged.

Carly Burd, from Harlow, Essex, found the soil covered in salt on Saturday morning and posted an emotional video about the incident on TikTok, which was watched more than 900,000 times in a day.

The mother-of-three has supplied more than 1,600 people with food parcels since September, through a mixture of crops grown in her garden and donations.

She said: "It won't stop me. I'm just very heartbroken at the moment. I should be able to cover it in topsoil and neutralise it a bit."

She has received hundreds of messages of support on social media and thanked people for their "overwhelming response".