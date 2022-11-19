The mayor of a town where a Banksy-painted mural has been removed said he was assured that would not happen.

Last month scaffolding and covers appeared on a house in Lowestoft, Suffolk, where a seagull was painted in August 2021.

It was one of three pieces across Norfolk and Suffolk that formed part of the street artist's Great British Spraycation collection and featured a skip containing strips of insulation to represent chips.

Lowestoft mayor Alan Green said he was "very encouraged" about its future after speaking to builders at the home but, on Tuesday night, a large crane appeared to lift the mural away from the building, prompting fears it could be sold.