Two major steel sections of a town's long-awaited water crossing have arrived by barge.

The pieces, weighing a combined 400 tonnes, were towed into Lowestoft, Suffolk, on Wednesday morning.

They will be joined together to form the new Gull Wing bridge.

The £145m project, partly funded by the Department for Transport, is scheduled for completion by December.

