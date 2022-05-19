Guided tours have begun at a lighthouse that was built in 1890 and is still operational.

The 31m (102ft) tower in Southwold, Suffolk, has 113 steps to the top and its light can be seen 24 miles (39km) out to sea.

Lighthouse authority Trinity House has teamed up with local brewery Adnams to welcome visitors to the site.

Michelle Maywood from Adnams said: "It's an iconic landmark here. We can't wait to open the doors and let everyone enjoy the panoramic views."