Fire crews who have been tackling a blaze at a recycling plant have advised nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke.

The fire at Sackers in Gipping Lane, Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, began just after 03:00 GMT.

A train line runs parallel to the plant and Network Rail said it was monitoring the situation closely.

"We expect to be here for most of the day," Suffolk Fire and Rescue said.