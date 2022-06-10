A police officer has been nicknamed "Britain's fastest cop" by colleagues following a flawless record when it comes to chasing down suspects on foot.

PC Luke Watson, who is the acting Sergeant for the Waltham Abbey Town Team, has a "100% record in footraces against suspects", Essex Police said.

In nearly six years as a police officer, nobody attempting to flee has got away from him," the force said.

The officer, who is also a rugby player, chased down suspects in a van carrying stolen goods and "overpowered and arrested" a woman holding a Stanley knife. The couple inside were later convicted of theft, possession of a bladed article and possession of a class A drug.

PC Watson said: "I really enjoy my job."