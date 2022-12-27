A new sport which has been called "indoor football on push bikes" has been launched in Suffolk to grow a local club and build a world-class team.

Cycle ball is a game where two teams of two cyclists try and score goals in the opposition's net. The match is played on an indoor pitch about the size of a badminton court.

Phil Clarke, from Ipswich Eagles Cycle Speedway Club, organised the sessions after getting in touch with the national team.

He said he wants to "see if we've got the interest to maybe get a local league going. We have the UCI World Championships in August. We've got nine-months to get good enough."

The sessions are being held at Inspire Suffolk to attract more people to the sport.