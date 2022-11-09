Veteran Bill Gladden's arrival in Normandy on D-Day took an unexpected turn as he found himself spread-eagled on top of a tank being carried by a glider.

Mr Gladden, 98, was part of the 6th Airborne Division and worked as a reconnaissance motorbike rider - finding out where the German troops were.

The veteran, who lives in Haverhill, Suffolk, recalls seeing the French countryside glittering with strips of sliver foil that had been dropped by the RAF to disrupt the enemy's radar.

Just 12 days into the conflict he was severely wounded as the air "clattered" with gunfire.

Video by Stuart Howells

We Were There aims to collect as many first-hand accounts as possible by 2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, to preserve veterans accounts for future generations.

The BBC is currently working on the project with a number of partners including the Normandy Memorial Trust and Royal British Legion. Some of the stories collected may be shared with our partners and used on BBC News platforms.

If you have story to share, or know someone who does, please use the form below to tell us a little bit more.

Do you or someone you know have memories of World War Two? Please share these experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.