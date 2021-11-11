Life on the front line during World War Two was like "hell on earth", recalls veteran Walter Nixon.

Mr Nixon, 99, from East Bergholt in Suffolk, was 17 years old when the conflict started in 1939 and two years later he enrolled into the army.

After six weeks' basic training in King's Lynn, Norfolk, he joined the 81st Anti Tank Regiment and went on to fight in Africa and during the Battle of Anzio in Italy.

"It was trench warfare, you were living in a hole or in a trench most of time," he said.

Video by Stuart Howells

We Were There is a BBC News project seeking to collect as many first-hand accounts as possible by 2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.