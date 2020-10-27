A radio project in Suffolk has been set up to "empower" women and to provide a "safe space" for them to share their experiences.

The Woman2Woman project was set up in Ipswich to support migrant, refugee and asylum-seeking women.

As well as learning technical skills, the group hosts podcasts.

Monika, who attends the sessions, said: "One of the most important things is that it's a safety space for [us to] share our experience."

Rabab from the group said: "I miss my home a lot... and this is a kind of family I can see."

The project is run by Future Female Society - a not-for-profit organisation which organises programmes and workshops to raise aspirations and confidence in women.

The project, based at The Hold, has funding from Ipswich Borough Council and Spotlight.