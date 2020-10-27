Ipswich radio project creates 'safe space' for migrant women
A radio project in Suffolk has been set up to "empower" women and to provide a "safe space" for them to share their experiences.
The Woman2Woman project was set up in Ipswich to support migrant, refugee and asylum-seeking women.
As well as learning technical skills, the group hosts podcasts.
Monika, who attends the sessions, said: "One of the most important things is that it's a safety space for [us to] share our experience."
Rabab from the group said: "I miss my home a lot... and this is a kind of family I can see."
The project is run by Future Female Society - a not-for-profit organisation which organises programmes and workshops to raise aspirations and confidence in women.
The project, based at The Hold, has funding from Ipswich Borough Council and Spotlight.