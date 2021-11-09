A mum whose twin sons were born prematurely at 27 weeks says sharing their journey has helped both their family and others.

James and Michael were born at 27 weeks and spent 82 and 101 days in neonatal intensive care respectively.

Their mum Kloe, 31, from Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, started sharing their story on social media and said it had helped her realise their family was not alone.

"The fact we can give other people hope just makes everything worth it," she said.