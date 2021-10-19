'I didn't know the foggiest about cheesemaking'

A third-generation dairy farmer said he has been facing growing global demand after branching out into cheesemaking.

Fen Farm Dairy, in Bungay, Suffolk was a traditional dairy farm but had to make drastic changes when milk prices dropped.

Farmer Jonny Crickmore said he “didn’t have the foggiest” about making cheese and enlisted an expert to help.

A decade later, the farm dispatches 150 tonnes of cheese around the world each year but managing a changing business is not easy.

