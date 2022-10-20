A series of creative workshops has provided a platform for the sharing of community stories for a new art collection.

The Power of Stories exhibition, a collaboration between Aspire Black Suffolk and Britten Pears Arts, will be held at Snape Maltings in Suffolk.

"We're having workshops with members of the black, African-Caribbean community, to create artworks which are around senses of identity, how they feel about their home and environment and what that means to them," said curator Devi Singh.

"It enables people to visually describe their stories and experiences... everybody's stories are important."

The free exhibition, which includes three costumes from Marvel's Black Panther film, is on show from 22 October to 19 February, 2023.Video by Dawn Gerber.