Two women from Suffolk have created a black history book for schools, which celebrates local heroes and national figures.

Ellisha Soanes and Tonia Wilson, from Ipswich, are co-authors of 'Elimu, Little Book of Knowledge', which is being given to primary and secondary pupils, along with community groups.

The book has previously untold stories of local, national and international black icons and has been handed to schools and colleges by Aspire Black Suffolk, in partnership with Suffolk County Council.

Among the local figures mentioned are Remi Morrison, a Nigerian princess who lives in Manningtree and runs her own production company, and Kieran Manners, a social worker and mentor from Suffolk, whose work helps to encourage children from communities with different cultures.

