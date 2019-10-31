Thousands of dachshunds took part in a walk along the coast in what organisers hope could be a world record.

A total of 2,238 were counted at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk in Suffolk on Sunday, which would be the largest ever single-breed dog walk, if verified.

The title is currently held by a walk in Cheshire in 2018 involving 1,029 beagles.

Organiser Laura Baggott said: "It went better than expected. We have had 10 walks since 2017 and this was our biggest and best event yet."