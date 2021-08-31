Quick Q&A with drumming star Nandi Bushell

Twelve-year-old rock star Nandi Bushell has answered some quick-fire questions upon the release of her new song.

The schoolgirl, from Ipswich, has drummed with some of the world's biggest names in rock including Foo Fighters and Lenny Kravitz.

Her new song, The Shadows, is inspired by her father's health struggles, and she said she wrote it to "cheer him up".

Speaking of her love of music, she said: "I love the way it makes me feel and how I can give messages to make the world a better place."