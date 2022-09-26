An "incredibly rare" wrought iron anchor, thought to be up to 2,000 years old, has been found at an offshore windfarm.

The anchor, believed to be Roman or late Iron Age, was discovered off the Suffolk coast in 2018 during survey work on the East Anglia One project.

"Everything points to this being a Roman anchor of almost 2,000 years old; if this is confirmed it would be hard to overstate its significance," said Brandon Mason from Maritime Archaeology Ltd.

It will be on show for the first time at Ipswich Museum on Tuesday, before being moved for further analysis work.