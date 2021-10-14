A professional roller skater has spoken about her love of the job and how determination from an early age helped her to succeed.

Amy Rainbow, 22, from Suffolk, is an instructor and performs in adverts and videos worldwide, but says Ipswich waterfront is still her favourite place to skate.

She says people warned her she would be unlikely to make a career out of roller skating, but she was undeterred and has been doing it professionally for about a year.

She said: "It's been my dream since I was a kid and I'm really glad I was told that as it gave me the fire in my belly and the ammunition to really go for it."