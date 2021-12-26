The manager of a haulage company has said a strike at the UK's largest container port will badly affect business.

More than 1,000 people work at Turners (Soham) in Newmarket, Suffolk, which operates about 500 vehicles a day delivering pallets to and from Felixstowe.

Dockers at the Felixstowe port have staged an eight-day walkout in a dispute over pay and a union leader warned the disruption could escalate until Christmas if a deal is not struck.

Turners (Soham) managing director Paul Day said: "We're horrified. We didn't actually think it would come to a strike, we thought it would be resolved. We'll come to a grinding halt at Felixstowe."