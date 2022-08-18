A farmer who has been keeping 70 water containers filled to help animals during the hot weather has said she worries about climate change.

Sue Cross is also a keen wildlife photographer and has captured pictures of many species making use of the trays on her land near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Deer, rabbits and even a tawny owl have been spotted drinking and bathing in the water she has supplied for them since her ponds dried up and the river level dropped.

She said: "Things have got to change. Without water and moisture, things are going to struggle. It's a big wake-up call."

