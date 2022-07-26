Rap duo Brotherhood said it was great to see fans in person after returning to the stage with their first Latitude set.

The festival at Henham Park near Southwold, Suffolk, featured headliners Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol.

Menace and Blaze, who make up the duo, were selected to play by BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk.

Menace said: "Great, buzzing. It's been so long since our last show, we were practising on the way. It was so good to see people that we'd never met and do some live shows again."