Aerial pictures show the expanse of the Sizewell A and B buildings on the Suffolk coast.

The latter with its distinctive white dome is still generating, while the former, on the opposite side of the site, operated until 2006 and is being decommissioned.

The government has given the go-ahead for a new Sizewell C extension to the complex.

The project, mainly funded by the French energy company EDF, is expected to cost in the region of £20bn.