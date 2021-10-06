The founder of a charity dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating injured hedgehogs has said she plans to sell her house to fund it.

The Hedgehog Hospital in Newmarket, Suffolk, is currently based at the home of Sue Stubley and is funded entirely through donations.

She said: "We desperately need a purpose-built place and I am actually going to sell my house and purchase some land."

She hopes to increase the hospital's capacity to look after animals in need and to introduce a place for people to visit the site.