Hundreds of people made the most of coming together to show Sudbury at its best, the town's mayor said.

The Suffolk market town refused to let poor weather at the end of the Platinum Jubilee weekend dampen the celebration spirit to honour the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

"I think after Covid, people needed a reason to celebrate and the jubilee is one of those," said town mayor Ellen Murphy.

Sudbury is the birthplace of famed 18th Century painter Thomas Gainsborough.