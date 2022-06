Thousands of visitors have returned to an agricultural show for the first time in three years.

The Suffolk Show, at Trinity Park near Ipswich, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

About 90,000 people were expected over two days.

Show director Bruce Kerr said there had been a "buzzing atmosphere" as the show was being set up.

