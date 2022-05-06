Labour has increased its hold on Ipswich Borough Council in the local elections, with its Conservative and Labour leaders both saying the cost of living crisis was a major issue for voters.

A third of the council's 48 seats were up for grabs and, with 30 seats, the Labour Party had a majority of 12 going into the poll. It was defending 13 seats and won 14, gaining two seats from the Conservatives.

Labour council leader David Ellesmere said there had been a "very strong message to Boris Johnson".

Conservative leader Ian Fisher said: "I think, what has actually happened is that a lot of our supporters haven't come out."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk