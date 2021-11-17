A teenager has been using traditional Japanese paper cutting techniques to create art work he hopes will save coral reefs.

JR CHUO, 19, from Suffolk, sells his creations and uses some of the money to replace reefs damaged by coral bleaching and to raise awareness of climate change.

The University of Cambridge student's pieces, inspired by coral, consist of 2,000 to 20,000 hand-cut shapes and take anything from two weeks to several years to finish.

He said: "When someone sees my work, I hope that they can have an appreciation for the beauty of coral and learn something about the impacts of climate change on our coral reefs."

He has been selected in the art and culture category of the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, an accolade that recognises young people who are changing their industries.