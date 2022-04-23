A celebrity stylist who has worked with music megastars including Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran has been sharing her top tips on working with textured and natural black hair.

Lisa Farrall has been on video shoots for the Black Panther movie soundtrack and gave her time to help West Suffolk College students learning hairdressing and barbering.

The special student event was held at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds, which is currently exhibiting three costumes from the successful Marvel film.

Ms Farrall said: "I'm here to show salons and show everyone how we can do every single hair type. It's really important that we're texture-neutral. No-one should be turned away from any salon."